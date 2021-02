Sborz was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sborz was sent down by the Dodgers in September, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Trevor Bauer. Sborz has made 11 relief appearances for the Dodgers over the past two seasons, posting a 6.08 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 13.1 innings.