Sborz cleared waivers Tuesday and will remain part of the Dodgers' organization, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

As a 27-year-old with a 6.08 career ERA in just 13.1 total innings at the highest level, it's perhaps no surprise Sborz didn't generate any interest on the waiver wire. He'll serve as organizational depth this season and is unlikely to fill more than a low-leverage relief role.