Dodgers' Josh Sborz: Does not make Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
6:34 pm ET 1 min read
Sborz is not included on the Dodgers' 30-man roster.
Sborz struggled in his first major-league stint last season and was never a serious contender for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 26-year-old will instead begin the season at the team's alternate training site.
