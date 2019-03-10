Sborz was optioned to the minor leagues Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Sborz is on track to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he posted a 4.38 ERA with a 47:15 K:BB over 37 innings a season ago. He's yet to emerge in the major leagues, although he'll be a candidate to come up to the big-league club in the event of an injury.

