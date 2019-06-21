Sborz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to lower back soreness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Sborz made his big-league debut Thursday night, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk over one inning of work, but he'll now head to the shelf with a back injury. Matt Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

