site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-josh-sborz-optioned-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Josh Sborz: Optioned again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sborz was optioned by the Dodgers on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Sborz finds himself sent down for the second time in four days, as he was optioned Tuesday before being recalled Wednesday. Mitch White was recalled in a corresponding move this time around.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read