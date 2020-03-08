Play

Sborz was optioned to minor league camp Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers removed a total of seven players from their spring training roster Sunday. Sborz struggled during his brief stint in the majors during 2019, posting a 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and seven strikeouts across nine innings in relief. The 26-year-old right-hander will return to Triple-A Oklahoma City to and continue to refine his skills until a second opportunity in the big leagues presents itself.

