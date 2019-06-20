Sborz was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Sborz will provide the Dodgers with extra relief arm ahead of Thursday's bullpen game. He has yet to appear for the big club this season but owns a 4.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB in 29.1 innings with Oklahoma City. Matt Beaty was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Sborz.

