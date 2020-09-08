site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Josh Sborz: Recalled by Dodgers
Sborz was recalled by the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Sborz has spent a pair of brief periods on the big-league roster this season but has made just a single appearance. Joc Pederson was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
