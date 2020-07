Sborz was recalled by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sborz will replace Alex Wood on the active roster, who hit the injured list with shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move. Sborz has been strictly a reliever for the last two seasons, though, so he won't be taking Wood's spot in the rotation. Expect him to fill a low-leverage relief role during his time on the big-league roster.