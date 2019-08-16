Sborz was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

The right-hander will return to the major-league bullpen after JT Chargois was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. In two appearances at the big-league level, Sborz allowed six earned runs off six hits and two walks over three innings. He likely doesn't hold much fantasy value outside deeper leagues as a middle reliever in a strong Dodgers bullpen.

