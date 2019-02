Sborz (0-1) was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals as he allowed one run on one hit and three walks.

Sborz had a 4.38 ERA and 1.43 WHIP at Triple-A Oklahoma City, though he did post a 47:15 K:BB over 37 innings. The 25-year-old faces long odds to make the Opening Day roster and Tuesday's lack of control certainly doesn't help.