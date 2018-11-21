Dodgers' Josh Sbroz: Contract selected

Sborz was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Sborz, a right-handed reliever, turns 25 in December and logged a 4.38 ERA in 37 innings at Triple-A last season. He struck out 47 over that span and will likely have a big-league career, but he is unlikely to emerge as a high-leverage weapon.

