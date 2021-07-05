Gray (shoulder) will need to be able to throw five innings and/or 75 pitches to potentially be called up this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The righty threw two innings in Triple-A Oklahoma City's game Sunday before throwing a third frame in the bullpen. The contending Dodgers will certainly be in need of starting pitching depth down the stretch and in the postseason, especially if Trevor Bauer misses significant time. Gray certainly has a chance of getting promoted if he can build up to that five inning mark, which manager Dave Roberts described Monday as a "floor" for his receiving big-league consideration in 2021.