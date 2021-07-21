Gray had his contract selected by the Dodgers and will follow opener Darien Nunez versus the Giants on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Gray will make his major-league debut after posting a 2.87 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB over 15.2 innings (four outings) at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The 23-year-old completed five frames in only one of his minor-league appearances, but he'll have a better chance of qualifying for a victory since he's following an opener.
