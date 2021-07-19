Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gray is "in the mix" to receive a call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts indicated that the Dodgers' plans for Tuesday's contest will likely hinge on what sort of innings totals the team receives from starters David Price and Tony Gonsolin on Sunday and Monday, respectively. If the Dodgers' relief arms aren't too taxed following Monday's series opener with San Francisco, the team could opt for a bullpen day Tuesday. In addition to potentially tabbing Gray for the spot start, Roberts said one of the team's other top prospects, Ryan Pepiot, is also being considered for a promotion from Double-A Tulsa. Gray, 23, has made four starts at Triple-A this season, compiling a 2.87 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 15.2 innings.