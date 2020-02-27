Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Debuts with scoreless inning
Gray gave up one hit in one inning in his first Cactus League outing against the Angels on Wednesday.
Gray allowed a bloop single to Angels top prospect Jo Adell but otherwise hurled a clean 24-pitch inning. Among the Dodgers' top pitching prospects, Gray is expected to begin the campaign in the minors but could conceivably work his way up to the big leagues at some point this season.
