Gray pitched 4.1 innings against Amarillo on Tuesday, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

The 21-year-old earned Player of the Week honors in his second week with Tulsa and has not slowed down since, allowing four runs and compiling 10 strikeouts in 10.1 innings over three subsequent outings. Gray was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers as part of a package for Yasiel Puig in the offseason and has quickly cemented himself as a top-five prospect in the organization. He is 10-2 with a 2.10 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 136:27 K:BB in 124.1.2 innings across three minor-league levels this season.