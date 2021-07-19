Gray is expected to be promoted to the major-league team ahead of Tuesday's game against San Francisco, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers don't yet know what role Gray will play in Tuesday's matchup, as it will depend on the bullpen situation following Monday's game. Either way, Gray appears in line to take the mound Tuesday, either as a starter or as a long reliever. The right-hander has posted a 2.87 ERA with 22 punchouts over 15.2 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2021.