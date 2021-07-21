Gray hurled four innings against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander entered the game for his major-league debut in the third inning following opener Darien Nunez. Gray put up an uneven first impression, allowing three long balls but notching 15 swinging strikes and seven punchouts in just four frames. His stuff certainly lived up to the hype as the Dodgers' top pitching prospect, though he'll need to do a better job of keeping the ball in the park to find prolonged success. Gray has a chance to stick with the big club given the current thinness of the Dodgers' rotation, though it remains to be seen if he'll continue following an opener or move into a traditional starting role. His next appearance could come Sunday at home against Colorado.