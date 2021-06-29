Gray threw a simulated game Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gray has thrown multiple bullpen sessions and now a simulated game as he works his way back from a shoulder impingement. The club continues to discuss whether they'll use Gray in a relief role or as a starter later in the season when he makes his big-league debut, but he's currently stretched out to be used in a starting role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Throws BP on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Not close to returning•
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Missed opportunity due to injury•
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Shut down with shoulder issue•
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Scratched from Triple-A start•
-
Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Promotion not imminent•