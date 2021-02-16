Gray was invited to the Dodgers' big-league camp Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The Dodgers' depth means Gray isn't a favorite to win an Opening Day roster spot, but his arrival may not be too far off. He reached Double-A in 2019, recording a 2.75 ERA in 39.1 innings, and while the canceled minor-league season prevented him from continuing his climb last season, he was part of the Dodgers' roster pool and was even reportedly considered for a spot start at one point due to Alex Wood's shoulder troubles.