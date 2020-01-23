Play

Gray received an invitation to the Dodgers' major-league spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Gray will get his feet wet against major-league hitters after impressing across three levels during his sophomore season in 2019, posting a combined 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 147:31 K:BB across 130 innings (25 starts). If he continues to impress in the minors, Gray could make his debut as a reliever/swing man as early as this summer.

