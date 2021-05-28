Gray would have made a spot start for the Dodgers if not for a shoulder impingement that has kept him out of action for multiple weeks, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.

The Dodgers have been rolling with a four-man rotation supplemented by bullpen games since losing Dustin May to Tommy John surgery in early May. Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Gray would have made a spot start along the way if healthy, but the right-hander remains out due to the shoulder issue. Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) could be activated from the injured list after two more rehab starts and would presumably fill the fifth spot in the rotation upon his return, so Gray's window for helping the big club in the immediate future is likely closed for the time being. However, there remains a strong chance that he'll make his big-league debut at some point this season.