Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Gray (shoulder) will not be joining the Dodgers' rotation "in the near future," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The righty has thrown simulated games since his early-May shoulder impingement, will be re-evaluated "down the road," according to Roberts. Considering Gray's standing as a top organizational prospect, the Dodgers will certainly exercise caution in timing his potential big-league call-up in 2021.