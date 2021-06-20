Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Gray has yet to throw a bullpen session as he continues to recover from shoulder impingement, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gray has been dealing with the shoulder issue since early May. While Roberts said that the right-hander has resumed playing catch, the fact that he's yet throw off a mound indicates that he's at least a couple weeks away from pitching in a game. The prospect was initially assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the season but logged just one outing before hitting the injured list. He'll likely resume his campaign with Oklahoma City when the time comes, but he still figures to have a chance to make his major-league debut during the second half of 2021.