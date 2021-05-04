Gray will open the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Brook Smith of DodgersNation.com reports that manager Dave Roberts eschewed the idea of Gray getting the call to replace Dustin May (Tommy John surgery). A team with the Dodgers' talent and expectations isn't going to alter the developmental plan for one of its top prospects based on a need at the big-league level. Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) and David Price (hamstring) are just as likely to get healthy in time to take the fifth starter's spot as Gray is to impress enough in the short term at Triple-A.