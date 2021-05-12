Gray was scratched minutes before his scheduled start Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City for unclear reasons, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. "When a starter, certainly a top prospect is scratched from a start, we've got to do some testing, and I don't know if we've done that yet," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts was vague about the circumstances behind Gray's scratch, but the skipper seemed to hint that the 23-year-old right-hander was pulled off the start due to an injury or for COVID-19-related reasons rather than a potential call-up to the big leagues. For what it's worth, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that Roberts admitted the Dodgers discussed calling up to provide reinforcement for a banged-up rotation, but Roberts noted that the Los Angeles would have to "shelve [that idea] for a little bit" in light of Gray being scratched. Expect a clearer update on Gray's situation to come within the next couple of days.