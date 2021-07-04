Gray (shoulder) is starting Sunday's game at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gray had been sidelined with a shoulder impingement since mid-May, but he'll return to game action for the first time Sunday. The right-hander had been tossing bullpen sessions and a simulated game recently, and he could still be an option to be called up to the majors at some point in 2021. The Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter in the near future depending on the outcome of the league's investigation into the allegations against Trevor Bauer, but it's not yet clear when Gray could be considered ready to join the major-league roster following his lengthy layoff.