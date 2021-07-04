Gray is progressing from his shoulder impingement and is an option to contribute to the big club at some point this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A few weeks after Gray went down with the shoulder issue, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned that the right-hander could have received his first big-league call-up if not for the injury. While he hasn't yet returned to game action, Gray has been working toward a return by tossing multiple bullpen sessions and a simulated game. That likely still puts him weeks away from even being considered an option for the big club, but Roberts suggested Saturday that the team is keeping Gray in mind as a potential contributor once he gets healthy. The Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter depending on the outcome of the league's investigation into the assault and sexual assault allegations made against Trevor Bauer.