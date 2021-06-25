Gray (shoulder) threw to hitters Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gray was shut down in early May with a shoulder impingement. He resumed playing catch earlier in June and Friday's update marks the first word of him throwing off a mound. The right-hander will likely be sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City when he's ready to pitch in games, but he could make his major-league debut later in 2021.

