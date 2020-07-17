Gray threw four innings in Thursday's intrasquad game, giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

He sat 94-96 mph with his fastball and landed some nice sliders for strikes against a lineup mostly populated by big leaguers. Gray is the Dodgers' second-best pitching prospect (behind Dustin May) and has a bright future in the majors. However, given the team's impressive pitching depth, Gray doesn't project to enter the rotation until sometime in 2021.