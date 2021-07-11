Gray continued to get stretched out during his start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, as he allowed one hit across four scoreless innings. He fanned four and did not walk a batter while tossing 53 pitches.

The Dodgers said earlier in the week that Gray would have to get stretched out to pitch around five innings and/or 75 pitches before he's considered an option to join the big-league rotation. Saturday's performance marks a big step toward achieving that milestone, as the right-hander now figures to require at most one more outing in Triple-A to get his arm where the Dodgers want it. Gray's presence could be needed in the majors at some point in the near future with Clayton Kershaw (forearm) and Trevor Bauer (not injury related) currently sidelined.