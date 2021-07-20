Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Gray, who is set to receive a promotion from Triple-A Oklahoma City, will serve as a bulk reliever rather than a starter in Tuesday's game against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roberts didn't name an opener, but he indicated one of the four lefties in the bullpen (Garrett Cleavinger, Darien Nunez, Alex Vesia and Victor Gonzalez) would work ahead of the right-handed Gray in his MLB debut. The arrangement should increase Gray's chances of factoring into any decision, as he was unlikely to work especially deep into Tuesday's contest if he had been deployed as a traditional starter. Because he missed a large chunk of the Triple-A season while recovering from a shoulder impingement, Gray has only made four appearances for Oklahoma City in 2021. He's been sharp since being activated from the injured list in early July, though, posting a 2.53 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB across 10.2 innings in three outings.