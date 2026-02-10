De Paula will open spring training with the major-league team, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

De Paula appeared in 98 games with High-A Great Lakes a season ago, slashing .261/.402/.414 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 65 runs scored before getting a taste of Double-A Tulsa for four games. He'll get an opportunity to compete against big-league talent at least for the first part of camp before presumably getting ready to begin the 2026 campaign at Double-A.