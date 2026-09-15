De Paula is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 21-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double, a homer and a stolen base in four games since getting his first promotion to the big leagues Friday, and he'll now move atop the order for Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if this is a one-time lineup shakeup or a longer-term change, but De Paula seems likely to stick if he continues to produce at the plate -- at least until Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps) is ready to return.