De Paula has been promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to High-A Great Lakes, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

De Paula slashed .279/.388/.447 with six home run and 14 stolen bases in 55 games at Rancho Cucamonga to earn a promotion to a higher level. The outfielder just turned 19 last month and has some of the biggest upside of any position player prospect in the game.