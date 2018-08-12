Chargois (2-4) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on one hit -- a home run -- while recording one out.

Scott Alexander began the ninth but was pulled after allowing a double to Trevor Story, as manager Dave Roberts wasn't going to let the lefty face Nolan Arenado. Chargois got the call, and he promptly hit Arenado with a pitch before allowing a walkoff three-run homer to Ryan McMahon. It seems this will indeed be a committee with Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat) on the disabled list, and Chargois does have the ever-enticing combo of strikeouts and groundballs, but this stumble may knock him down a rung or two.