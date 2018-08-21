Chargois left Monday's game against the Cardinals with neck discomfort, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Chargois entered in the fifth inning, walked a batter and did not record an out before getting pulled. He got two swinging strikes before throwing four straight balls to Marcell Ozuna, so the injury likely happened during that at-bat. It is unclear when he will be able to return to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories