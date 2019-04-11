The Dodgers optioned Chargois to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Dodgers will swap Chargois out for a fresh relief arm in Jaime Schultz, who was recalled from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Chargois was used out of the bullpen both of the past two days in the Dodgers' ongoing series with the Cardinals, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in those outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...