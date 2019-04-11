Dodgers' JT Chargois: Dropped from active roster
The Dodgers optioned Chargois to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The Dodgers will swap Chargois out for a fresh relief arm in Jaime Schultz, who was recalled from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Chargois was used out of the bullpen both of the past two days in the Dodgers' ongoing series with the Cardinals, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in those outings.
