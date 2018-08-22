Chargois (neck) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Chargois exited Monday's game against the Cardinals with neck discomfort, which the Dodgers are now classifying as nerve irritation. The severity of the issue remains unclear, and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

