Chargois was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Chargois will provide the Dodgers with an additional relief arm ahead of Thursday's scheduled bullpen game. In a pair of appearances with the big club this season, Chargois has allowed two runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Rich Hill (forearm) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move.

