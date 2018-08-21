Chargois left Monday's game against the Cardinals with an undisclosed injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He was visibly upset that the Dodgers elected to take him out of the game in the fifth inning. Chargois walked a batter and did not record an out before getting pulled. He got two swinging strikes before throwing four straight balls to walk Marcell Ozuna, so the injury likely happened during that at-bat.