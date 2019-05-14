Chargois was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Chargois returns to Los Angeles after Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave. Chargois had a 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB over 32.1 innings for the Dodgers last season, but has pitched in only two major-league games in 2019.