Chargois was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Chargois failed to secure a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen after posting a 5.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings this spring. The right-hander compiled a 3.34 ERA and 11.1 K/9 out of Los Angeles' bullpen in 2018, so he figures to join the big club whenever as a fresh arm is needed.

