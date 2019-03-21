Dodgers' JT Chargois: Sent to minors
Chargois was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Chargois failed to secure a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen after posting a 5.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings this spring. The right-hander compiled a 3.34 ERA and 11.1 K/9 out of Los Angeles' bullpen in 2018, so he figures to join the big club whenever as a fresh arm is needed.
More News
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Activated from DL•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Heads to disabled list•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Dealing with neck discomfort•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Charged with blown save, loss in Colorado•
-
Dodgers' JT Chargois: Called up by Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...