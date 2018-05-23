Chargois was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Chargois has allowed at least one run in four of his previous five outings, so he'll head to the minors to work some things out while the Dodgers bring in Edward Paredes to take his place on the roster and in the bullpen. The 27-year-old has shown he can miss bats (12.2 K/9) but will need to improve his command (6.4 BB/9) before he makes his way back to the majors.