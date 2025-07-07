default-cbs-image
The Dodgers selected Fernandez's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Fernandez has posted a 4.08 ERA and 32:10 K:BB over 28.2 inning this season with Oklahoma City. If the 29-year-old gets into a game, it would be his first at the big-league level since 2021.

