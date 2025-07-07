Dodgers' Julian Fernandez: Added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers selected Fernandez's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Fernandez has posted a 4.08 ERA and 32:10 K:BB over 28.2 inning this season with Oklahoma City. If the 29-year-old gets into a game, it would be his first at the big-league level since 2021.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julian Fernandez: Poised for promotion•
-
Dodgers' Julian Fernandez: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Julian Fernandez: Receives NRI pact with Dodgers•
-
Julian Fernandez: Released by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Fernandez: Cut from major-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Fernandez: Joins Toronto on MiLB deal•