The Dodgers signed Fernandez to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Fernandez saw some brief action at the major-league level in 2021 but has toiled in the minors and Mexican League since then. The 29-year-old has been a hard thrower in the past and the Dodgers will see if they can harness that velocity.
More News
-
Julian Fernandez: Released by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Fernandez: Cut from major-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Fernandez: Joins Toronto on MiLB deal•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Clears waivers•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Headed to Triple-A•