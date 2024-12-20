Share Video

The Dodgers signed Fernandez to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fernandez saw some brief action at the major-league level in 2021 but has toiled in the minors and Mexican League since then. The 29-year-old has been a hard thrower in the past and the Dodgers will see if they can harness that velocity.

