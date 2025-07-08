Dodgers' Julian Fernandez: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Fernandez gave up two earned runs in two innings Monday during his first MLB appearance since 2021. He'll now be sent back to Triple-A after just a day with the big-league club, though he will keep a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. Alexis Diaz was recalled from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
