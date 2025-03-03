Fernandez was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.
Fernandez will head to minor-league camp after participating in spring training as a non-roster invitee, surrendering seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 2.1 innings in three appearances with the Dodgers. The right-hander hasn't pitched in the United States since 2023 and he'll look to stick around the Dodgers minor-league system to start 2025.
